Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 8,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

