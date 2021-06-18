Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 8,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
