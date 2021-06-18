Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Tops $14.66 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $3.11 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00726999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00082690 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

