Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 292.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

