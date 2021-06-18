Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 130,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

