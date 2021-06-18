Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 183 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $201,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

