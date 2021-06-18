Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

