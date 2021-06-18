Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

