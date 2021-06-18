Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,566. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVEO opened at $17.79 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

