Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.