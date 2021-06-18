Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,331 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

