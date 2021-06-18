Morgan Stanley Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $54.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

