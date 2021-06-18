Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 14,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

