Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

