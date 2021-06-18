Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Libertas Partners lifted their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:MOTR traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313.56 ($4.10). The stock had a trading volume of 131,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.80. The stock has a market cap of £282.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.23. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30). Also, insider Adele Cooper acquired 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

