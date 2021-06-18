Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Movado Group stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

