M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

