MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $223.20

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €223.20 ($262.59) and last traded at €220.10 ($258.94), with a volume of 237627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €223.00 ($262.35).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.89.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.