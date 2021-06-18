MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 211,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,118. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
