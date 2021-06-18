MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 211,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,118. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.