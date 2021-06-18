MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $243.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.