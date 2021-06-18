Name Change Token (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,665.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $982,706.36 and $117,665.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,097,706 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

