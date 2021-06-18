NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $7,769,883.38 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

