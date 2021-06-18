National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,990.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

