National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

