Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $37,756.81 and $24.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00183181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00627512 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.