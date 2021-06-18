NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NCC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Shares of NCC stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,966. The company has a market cap of £871.26 million and a P/E ratio of 62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.82. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

