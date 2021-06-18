Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NVCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 18,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,082. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.