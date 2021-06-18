Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

