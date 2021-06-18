Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $17.71 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $386.22 million and $17.71 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00135870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00180945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,298.08 or 1.00034152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00840524 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 385,408,307 coins and its circulating supply is 385,407,733 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.