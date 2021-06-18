New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBA. DA Davidson began coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get New Beginnings Acquisition alerts:

NBA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. New Beginnings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

In other New Beginnings Acquisition news, CEO Michael Liebowitz bought 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 199,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition by 442.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.