New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NFGFF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. New Found Gold has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

