New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.50 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $2,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

