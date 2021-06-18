Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 71,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.