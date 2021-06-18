Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 10,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.