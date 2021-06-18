NexWave Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. 304,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,387. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.