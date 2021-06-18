NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 9.1% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE STWD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,477. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
