NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 9.1% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,477. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

