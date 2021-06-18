NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF makes up about 1.2% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.