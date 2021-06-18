Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.