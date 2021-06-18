Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $123.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,423. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

