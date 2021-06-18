Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

