Northern Trust Corp Has $483.16 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $483,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $604.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.10 and a 52 week high of $606.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

