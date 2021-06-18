Northern Trust Corp Sells 282,349 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.69% of Masco worth $408,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

