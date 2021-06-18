Northland Securities Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $47.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $43.14 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

