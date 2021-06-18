Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,733.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

