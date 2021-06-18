Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,733.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares during the period.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

