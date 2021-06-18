Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 3.9%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The company has a market cap of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

