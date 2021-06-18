NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $194,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

