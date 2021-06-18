Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 26.73 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 19.99 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

