Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

