Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

