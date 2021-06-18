OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) were up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 16,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.